Dragon Ball Z Fan-Anime Brings Super Saiyan Raditz to Life: Watch

When Raditz first appeared to kick off Dragon Ball Z's story, he had a power level of 1200, with Goku's brother arriving as the biggest threat that the Shonen protagonist and his friends had faced since the beginning of Akira Toriyama's anime franchise. While he was never able to reach a strength past that now paltry power level, the spin-off series Dragon Ball Heroes has brought back plenty of heroes and villains from the grave and given them a boost. Now, one fan animator has given viewers a fresh take on Super Saiyan Radtiz.

Raditz was never going to win any "Brother of the Year" awards, tagging along with Nappa and Vegeta in their initial path of destruction long before the Saiyan Prince found himself becoming an ally to Goku and the other heroes of Earth. In order to stop Raditz's goal of taking over the Earth, Goku was forced to sacrifice his own life with the help of Piccolo, who was fresh off being the "Demon King" following the conclusion of the original Dragon Ball series. While plenty of characters have been wished back from the grave thanks to the Dragon Balls, Raditz has never made the list though there is always the possibility that he could return one day. If Raditz did come back to life, he'd need to do some serious training to be on the same level as his brother.

Super Saiyan Raditz

Twitter Animator J's Candy Holiday shared this impressive animation that sees Raditz seemingly becoming a Super Saiyan for the first time, though anime fans have been able to witness Goku's brother hit this level and beyond thanks to the outside-of-continuity series known as Dragon Ball Heroes:

(epilepsy warning for full screen flashes)



It's finally done x_x Super Saiyan Raditz, animated in the style of early DBZ



Huge thanks to my wife @betaruga1 for her help, love, and support to get me through this one <3

As it stands, it doesn't appear as though Dragon Ball Super's manga series is planting the seeds for Raditz's return any time soon, as the printed story is currently focusing on Raditz's nephew, Goten, and Vegeta's son Trunks in their teenage years attempting to patrol the streets as new superheroes Saiyaman X1 and Saiyaman X2. Taking place before the events of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, it might be some time before we see even Goku and Vegeta make a comeback, let alone Raditz.

