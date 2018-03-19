‘Dragon Ball Super’ Preview Shows off Universe 7’s Final Stand Against Jiren

Dragon Ball Super just threw fans for a major loop in the penultimate chapter of the Universal Survival Arc’s Tournament of Power, setting the stage for one of the craziest finales in Dragon Ball history!

Just when we thought that Goku was going to suffer an unprecedented and world-ending ring-out, our Saiyan hero was saved, and Universe 7 got not one, but two unexpected dark horse hopes: Freeza and Android 17! So, while Goku may have pushed himself dangerously over the mortal limit by mastering Ultra Instinct, Freeza and No. 17 may have recovered enough energy to give Jiren the fight of his life!

As you can see in the preview above, Universe 7 is going to come together to tag-team Jiren in hard-hitting battle that’s expected to leave the Pride Trooper flat on his back, and Universe 7 holding the victory belt in the Tournament of Power. Of course there’s still plenty of room for us to see some major final twists in the Tournament – after all, few fans thought that we’d be where we are now. But while we’re keeping something of an open mind, this feels like a clear set up for how the Tournament of Power will – and should – come to an end.

…and it makes sense!

The biggest discrepancy between Jiren and the Universe 7 fighters is that Jiren swears by strength and strength alone; in fact, episode 130 had a tense moment where Jiren’s personal philosophy pushed him to drastic measures – such as trying to annihilate the Universe 7 spectator stands, in order to prove that Goku’s personal ties were a source of inspiration easily crushed. However, if the rest of the ToP plays out as expected, then the thematic point will be made: fighting for others is always a greater source of strength than fighting alone.

It’s going to be an awesome finale, and we can’t wait to see how it leads into the Dragon Ball Super movie’s new villain reveal.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.