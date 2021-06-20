Does Dragon Ball's New Promo Reveal Any Movie Details?

✖

Toei Animation has released a stunning new anime promo for Dragon Ball Super, and now the major question popping is whether or not it gives us any details or clues about the next big movie! Toei Animation announced earlier this year that a brand new feature film for Dragon Ball Super was currently in the works for a release sometime next year. This will feature an original story, script, and character designs from series creator Akira Toriyama, but the most curious part of its announcement was that Toei Animation confirmed production on the film had started back in 2018.

They revealed that production on the next Dragon Ball Super movie had actually begun before the release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and that makes the newest promo for the franchise all the more curious. Toei Animation released a special Dragon Ball Super themed promo to help celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival and that's gotten fans looking for clues about what could come next. Check it out below:

🤩🎉 For @dragonballz's most ardent fans, and everyone else of course, check out this video tribute from @ToeiAnimation for our 60th: pic.twitter.com/LljINbjvdP — Annecy Festival (@annecyfestival) June 19, 2021

This new promo is exciting because it's not only the first new anime footage for the franchise released since 2018, but it features new character designs from character designer of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Naohiro Shintani. This means characters who were completely absent from the events of that movie such as Gohan, Chi-Chi, Yamcha, Tien, Krillin, and more have gotten updated looks. While this isn't a total confirmation of what we could see in the new movie, it is a good sign for the future if Toei Animation even bothered to go through a full makeover for this promo.

That is unfortunately all we can glean from this newest promo, but thankfully it won't be too long before we get to see this new film for ourselves as it's scheduled for a release next year. But after seeing this in motion, it's going to be a lot tougher for fans who have been waiting to see more of the Dragon Ball Super anime for the last few years. A new movie just might not be enough to satiate that.

But what do you think of this newest promo for Dragon Ball Super? Is this the kind of style you'd want to see from the franchise moving forward?