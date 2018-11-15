Adidas Confirms Release Date Of ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Majin Buu, Vegeta Sneakers

The holiday season is upon us, and everyone’s shopping list are growing by the day. So, if you are not sure what to get the anime lover in your life, Adidas could come in clutch for you.

After all, the brand is about to release is next wave of Dragon Ball Z kicks, and they will be going out soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you head over to Adidas’ website, you will see a set of new Dragon Ball Z shoes up. In fact, there are three kicks available on the site for fans to scope before they go on sale. Majin Buu, Gohan, and Vegeta are all represented — and it will cost you to walk a mile in their shoes.

As you can see, the Majin Buu shoes will set you back a sold $150 USD, so you will have to choose whether the Kamanda 01 kicks are worth it. If you want to grab a pair of Vegeta’s shoes, they will run you $160, and Gohan will come in cheapest with a $100 price tag.

It ain’t cheap to strut like a Saiyan. Who knew Vegeta had such pricey taste, huh?

If you want to nab these shoes for yourself, you need to grab your calendar. All of the kicks will go live on the Adidas site for purchase on November 24 at 11:00 am CST. Fans will want to be ready that Saturday as these shoes sell out extremely fast, and resales of Adidas’ previous Dragon Ball Z shoes will run you over $200.

For anyone who misses out on these shoes, Adidas will be catering to other fandoms soon. Not long ago, a report confirmed the shoe brand will be releasing a high-end Game of Thrones collection. The company has yet to make an official announcement for the upcoming line, but leaked stills of sneakers based on show concepts like White Walkers hit social media earlier this month.

Will you be trying to snag a pair of these shoes from the Adidas site when they drop? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

If you want to check out more of the anime, Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.