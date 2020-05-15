Dragon Ball Animator Goes Viral Over Clever Anime Clip

✖

Yuya Takahashi is a legend in the world of anime, giving some of the Dragon Ball franchise some of its best animation, along with several other anime series, and has recently made waves thanks to a quarantine animation that he made that brings one of his creations to life. In drawing a ninja that fought against its own creator, Takahashi proves that he's not just skilled at drawing already established characters from the likes of Dragon Ball Z, but can easily create entirely new ones that can go viral for some of their amazing fighting skills!

If you're unfamiliar with Yuya Takahashi's works aside from his recent work on the anime series of Dragon Ball Super, the anime artist has also worked on series such as Fairy Tale, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Dragon Ball Z, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Lupin III, and Puella Magi Madoka Magica. Specifically, Yuya's most popular work in recent memory had to be the battle he drew between Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta and Jiren during the Tournament of Power arc that saw the prince of the Saiyans attempting to take down the strongest fighter within Universe 11! Takahashi clearly has a skill unlike any other when it comes to animating and it's no surprise to see that his work here with this ninja being brought to life to attack his creatory!

Yuya Takahashi shared the brief animation via his Official Twitter Account, proving that the creative gene is certainly strong in this anime animator who took some time during quarantine to create a scene that shows off a ninja leaping from the page to attack his creator and go viral in the process:

Via SoraNews24

