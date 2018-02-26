Fans Are Convinced A ‘Dragonball Evolution’ Star Has Joined ‘Dragon Ball Super’

Voice acting is a tough gig, but there are some actors who just click with the job. In the world of anime, stars like Christopher Sabat have become all-stars thanks to their flexible pitches, and Dragon Ball Super fans love his work as Vegeta. When it comes to that anime fandom, dub actors rarely get away from being scrutinized, and that truth still stands.

After all, those fans are dissecting Dragon Ball Super for all its worth, and many are convinced its latest hire is actually a franchise alum. That is, if you can count Dragonball Evolution has part of the series.

Over on Toonami, Funimation is airing its English dub of Dragon Ball Super. The show just got into the ‘Future Trunks’ arc and caught its titular hero up with Gohan and the gang. However, Goku passed on the reunion and opted to visit Universe 10 in the hopes of finding information on Goku Black. Episode 52 teased the trip by introduced a new Kai named Zamasu, and his dub preview sounds rather familiar.

Funimation claims an obscure actor named David Gray is playing Zamasu, but many fans are convinced that is a pseudonym for another actor. After listening to Zamasu, audiences seem to think the Kai is being voiced by James Marsters who played Piccolo in the live-action Dragon Ball movie years ago.

Fans have speculated over the casting for awhile now, but this dub reveal has only added to their evidence. If you listen to Marsters’ prior work as Lex Luthor, you can hear similarities between the DC Comics villain and the Kai. However, that evidence is not the most damning by far.

Marsters got the fandom buzzing when he took to Instagram awhile back in full Vegeta cosplay. While filming a show called “ViDiots,” Marsters went to Texas where Funimation is located to speak with Sabat, a director and star of Dragon Ball. The actor went to do a voice-over reel, but Marsters said he was really interested in joining Dragon Ball Super.

Not long afterwards, the cast of Dragon Ball Super began teasing Zamasu’s casting. Clifford Chapin told fans he had not seen a casting “this amazing” since Asami was cast for The Legend of Korra. Of course, Asami was voiced by the actress who played Princess Yue in the panned live-action Last Airbender movie, so the casting choice mirrors Marsters’ part in Dragonball Evolution.

So far, there is no official word on the rampant fan-theory, but audiences are sticking by their guess. Marsters may have been part of Dragon Ball‘s live-action legacy, but the actor has since proven his love of the franchise. If he wants in on Dragon Ball Super for a redemptive run, fans seem to be down for it, but Piccolo may get a green(er) with envy.

Do you buy into this theory? Or do you think it is all over-thought?