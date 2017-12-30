‘Dragon Ball Super’ Fans Give Goku vs. Jiren A Marvel Makeover

The rematch between Goku and Jiren is one of the most anticipated bouts in Dragon Ball Super at the moment, so naturally fans have been getting amped for it in the best ways possible.

Reddit user worldsofpivot even imagined how the upcoming brawl between the two would look if they were sharing the cover of an Amazing Spider-Man comic book.

The art depicts a looming Jiren standing above Ultra Instinct Goku. The art imagines “The Instinctive Goku” to be part 50 cent priced issue from the “Z Fighter Comic Group,” as it questions whether or not Goku’s new power will be enough to finish Jiren once and for all.

It is funny that the Jiren rematch is the one fans are looking forward to because Super may just throw a curve ball to fans’ expectations. The series is teasing some sort of new power for Toppo, which is surprising considering the amount of attention Jiren has been getting for his power. Fans assumed that the warrior stronger than a God of Destruction was describing Jiren, but it could just mean Toppo.

If you are not familiar with Jiren, there’s still time to get to know the fighter. He is a major player in Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc, and is both the strongest member of his justice brigade, the Pride Troopers, and the strongest being in Universe 11. Devoting his life to justice, he is the one being known to be strong enough that not even a God of Destruction cannot defeat.

Seemingly cold and distant, he managed to defeat Goku even when Goku was at his strongest. Goku, managing to temporarily hold him off thanks to Ultra Instinct, even recognizes how intensely powerful Jiren is. With all of the strong competitors seemingly taken care of, Jiren has been meditating during the majority of The Tournament of Power. Only know as the Tournament is down to its final eight fighters does he get back into the fray.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God.Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, and the most recently ended “Universe 6” arc.