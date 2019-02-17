‘Dragon Ball Super’ Confirms Jiren’s English Dub Voice Actor

Dragon Ball Super is moving through the Tournament of Power on Toonami, and the English dub has welcomed a long-awaited casting to its roster. The voice actor for Jiren has been announced, and fans are eager to see the Pride Trooper get loud.

Over on Twitter, Patrick Seitz confirmed he was the man tapped to play Jiren.

“Hey, guys! I finally got the thumbs-up to announce that I’m voicing Jiren in #DragonBallSuper,” Seitz wrote.

“Perhaps not a ginormous surprise to those of you with keen ears or a weather eye to the credits, but I’m glad to make it Twitter official, nonetheless.”

Continuing, Seitz went on to drop a concern he has about Jiren, and it has to do with the fighter’s odd-shaped ears.

“Now that I can cop to voicing Jiren, I can mention that I worry about is ear-holes kind of a lot,” the actor admitted.

For those of you who aren’t aware of Seitz, the actor has been working within the industry for nearly 20 years. The actor got his start on Amazing Nurse Nanako before he nabbed roles in bigger titles like Hellsing, Eureka Seven, and more.

In 2006, Seitz leleved up when he nabbed roles in Bleach as Kenapchi and Isshin Kurosaki. The actor also worked on Naruto before adding One Piece‘s Franky to his lengthy resume. Seitz has also been in cult-classic series like Ouran High School Host Club, Hetalia, Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood, Tiger & Bunny, Sword Art Online, The Seven Deadly Sins, Attack on Titan, and many more.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video.