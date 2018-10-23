‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals New Details About Jiren’s Master

Dragon Ball Super may have wrapped earlier this year, but the franchise is still alive and kicking. Not only is the series going to debut its first film this winter, but Shueisha is still rolling out its Dragon Ball Super manga. So, if you aren’t all caught up on the series, it is time you paid Viz Media a visit.

After all, the manga’s latest chapter dove into a rather popular Pride Trooper, and it had new details to give about Jiren.

For those of you up-to-date, you will know where Dragon Ball Super finds its heroes in the manga. Chapter 41 went live just a bit ago, giving fans a full-on look at Ultra Instinct Goku and his fight with Jiren. However, things get interesting when the latter opens up about his little-known past.

As it turns out, Jiren had a master much like Goku, but Master Roshi has lived a far happier life than the other man. According to the Pride Trooper, his master was named Gicchin. The man raised Jiren after his parents died, and Gicchin pushed the boy to join the Pride Troopers in the hope it would help him improve his teamwork. However, Gicchin was killed by a demon sometime after Jiren left to join the group, leaving the fighter enraged and distraught.

As such, Jiren reveals it is his greatest wish to revive Gicchin. The Pride Trooper will use his prize wish for winning the Tournament of Power to do just that, giving him all the more motivation to fight.

Of course, anime fans got a brief look into Jiren’s past with his master awhile back. The Pride Trooper revealed he had a master who was slain, but the origin focused more on how Jiren trained with others under Gicchin. The group was slain by the demon who ended up killing Gicchin, leaving Jiren alone yet again and embittered by his comrades’ deaths.

