7 Years Later, Spy x Family Is About to Show The Biggest Twist Ever

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Spy x Family manga! The beloved spy action series, Spy x Family, wrapped up its latest Season 3 in December 2025, while fans still await updates on a sequel season. The manga is currently in a crucial phase, especially since it revealed a major plot twist about the supposed main antagonist, Donovan Desmond. While the anime is only scratching the surface of the story, the manga has already revealed his powers along with the reason he became a recluse. He is also the reason Operation Strix began in the first place. Even after all these years, he continues to remain one of the most mysterious characters in the story. Loid Forger is nowhere close to completing his mission since Donovan is always cautious and rarely shows up in public.

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While fans await more mysteries to be unravelled, the manga entered a new arc focusing on more challenges Loid and the others have to face as they maintain the fragile peace between Ostania and Westalis. The story is finally taking shape as the latest Chapter 138 suggests that Anya and Donovan might cross paths for the first time. Since it’s believed that Donovan is a telepath just like her, their meeting might reveal more secrets about him.

Donovan and Anya May Have Some Connection in Spy x Family

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Before fans knew anything about him, Melinda explained that she doesn’t remember when things started to change between her and Donovan. It could’ve been around the time Demetrius or Damian was born. It didn’t take long before Donovan became a completely different person and started keeping a distance from everyone around him. It took Melinda a few years to believe that Donovan hadn’t simply changed, but his body had been taken over by an extraterrestrial being.

While Melinda told everything to Loid during her therapy session, the spy even thought that she could have Delusion Misidentification Syndrome. However, he just couldn’t detect any symptoms associated with that condition. Melinda only suspects aliens have taken the real Donovan to a distant planet, but the reason behind her suspicion is simply her husband’s ability to read people’s minds. Her eldest son, Demetrius, also suspects Donovan has such an ability and struggles to keep his mind clear all the time.

Anya also learned about it by reading Loid’s mind, but she is surprised that another person, especially Loid’s biggest target, could have the same power as her. Almost nothing is known about Anya’s origins, and she is just as mysterious as Donovan. After being experimented on and gaining the ability to read people’s minds, she has been adopted several times, but everyone kept returning her to the orphanage before Loid took her in for the sake of the mission. If Donovan really turns out to be a man with the same powers as Anya, it’s possible they’re both also connected in one way or the other.

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