Dragon Ball is Bringing Back One of Goku’s Most Controversial Transformations

Throughout the Dragon Ball franchise, there have been numerous Super Saiyan transformations that the likes of Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, and other Saiyans have relied on. Whether it be via levels one through three or via the “God-tier” forms introduced in Dragon Ball Super, the Z-Fighters have spent years trying to learn more about this power boost. While the Super Saiyan transformations were a part of many of the Dragon Ball Z movies, there was one movie that introduced a form that has been quite notorious for the franchise. While said transformation has never been made canon, the “False Super Saiyan” form is returning all the same.

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Dragon Ball: Sparking ZERO! is the spiritual successor to the Tenkaichi Budokai video game series, creating a fighting game that pulls deep from the shonen franchise’s roster. In the upcoming DLC, “Super Limit-Breaking NEO,” the video game is planning to explore the past by introducing previous iterations of major characters from the original Dragon Ball series. On top of these additions, Goku is set to receive his “False Super Saiyan” transformation, which was first introduced as a part of the Dragon Ball Z movie, Dragon Ball Z: Lord Slug. While the new form has been featured in the DLC promotional material, we have yet to learn whether it will be its own character or a transformation that Son can access. You can check out the False Super Saiyan’s return below.

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What’s a False Super Saiyan Anyway?

Toei Animation

During the events of Dragon Ball Z: Lord Slug, a nefarious Namekian makes his way to Earth, causing Goku to access a new level of power that never appeared outside of this movie. With many of the films taking place outside of the main continuity, the “fake” Super Saiyan form has remained one of the most controversial transformations of the entire franchise. The form isn’t quite Super Saiyan, as Goku’s hair never turns blonde, but many fans believe it is effectively a stopgap between Son’s base form and the now legendary transformation. Ironically, you can dig much deeper into this lesser-known form.

Dragon Ball Z: Lord Slug was actually released in Japan ten days before the Super Saiyan form arrived in Dragon Ball Z proper. Akira Toriyama himself had shared a previous design for Super Saiyan that did not show Goku with blond hair, meaning that Toei truly expected this to be the actual transformation. Following Toriyama’s initial design, the shonen creator decided to make Goku’s hair blond whenever he would become a Super Saiyan, effectively righting the ship before Lord Slug’s arrival. Despite the false form never returning to the anime following the fourth film, it’s clear that the franchise still remembers Goku’s controversial power-up.

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