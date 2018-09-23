‘Dragon Ball’ Confirms Jump Festa 2019 Panel

Dragon Ball Super has a lot on its plate these days, and it seems the franchise has zero plans to slow down. In a couple month, the anime will hit back with its first feature film, and Jump Festa will follow up the premiere fast.

Over on social media, scans of several magazines under Shueisha began making the rounds. The reported images detail plenty of information, but one is focused just on Jump Festa 2019.

It was there fans learned Dragon Ball will make a much-wanted appearance. The event will host a panel to hype all things Saiyan, but no firm details about the panel have been released. All fans know is that it will be happening between December 21-23.

Of course, netizens do have their hopes for the panel. Jump Festa will kick off not long after Dragon Ball Super: Broly enter theaters, setting up the franchise for a big convention appearance. The movie debuts in Japan on December 14, so hype for the anime will be at a high for Jump Festa 2019. If that is the case, fans are crossing their fingers that Dragon Ball will announce a TV comeback at the event.

Earlier this year, fans were forced to part ways with Dragon Ball Super as the show came to a close. The series brought the Tournament of Power to an end, leaving all sorts of questions unanswered and untouched. Now, fans are hoping Dragon Ball Super will either return or usher in a brand-new TV series once its first film has gone live.

For now, fans will have to keep guessing about Dragon Ball and its Jump Festa 2019 stage. The anime may just come out with merchandise news for all netizens know, but the convention’s big-name status has everyone hoping for the best. After all, Jump Festa was the place where the Dragon Ball Super: Broly was first announced. If fans cannot have a new TV show, maybe a second movie will satisfy their craving…?

Curious about the anime’s next big movie? Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as such:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before.

The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”