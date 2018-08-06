‘Dragon Ball Super’ Shares Shocking Namekian Shake-Up

Dragon Ball Super likes to keep fans on their toes, and it seems the manga is keeping that reputation alive. The anime might have ended earlier this year, but the Tournament of Power still has surprises up its sleeves. And, as fans learned recently, a pair of Namekians are worse off for it.

While the anime may have given one take on the Tournament of Power, Toyotaro’s version of the event has been different. Varied eliminations and side stories have been altered in the manga, and chapter 38 came after the Namekians as such. With Piccolo already ousted, it was time for Kale to take out her own teammates.

Poor guys — Saonel and Pirina didn’t stand a chance.

As fans can find in the most recent chapter, the Namekians try to calm a berserk Kale after the girl goes Super Saiyan to save Caulifla.

“Come to your senses, Kale,” Prinia tells the girl before Saonel chimes in, “With your power, our universe is bound to claim victory!”

Naturally, Kale doesn’t take the advice too kindly. In a swift movement, the Super Saiyan blasts the Namekians out of the Tournament’s arena, where they get eliminated. Up in the stands, Champa is left to watch in shock as Kale goes all-in on her friendly fire, and her Saiyan teammates are just as surprised.

For anime fans, this shift is a rather big one to process. Dragon Ball Super introduced the Namekians during its last arc, and fans were eager for the pair to fight Piccolo of Universe 7. Eventually, the teams got a chance to fight as the Namekian tag-team fought Piccolo and Gohan. An intense battle ensued and left the Universe 6 duo eliminated none the less, but at least they went out by their opponents’ hands. In the manga, the buzzed-about pair met their end rather anti-climatically at Kale’s raging hands.

