Dragon Ball Super: Goku's Actor Is Getting Their Own Nendoroid

When it comes to anime, there are legends and then there is Masako Nozawa. The voice actor has been involved in the industry for decades and continues to dominate roles to this day. Of course, millions know Nozawa for her work as Goku in Dragon Ball, and now her part in the anime is being honored with an adorable Nendoroid.

As you can see below, the team at Good Smile Company announced its Nendoroid line was debuting a Masako Nozawa figure. The cute collectible made its debut at Anime Japan this past weekend. Right now, no pre-order information has been released about the figure, but Dragon Ball fans admit they'd like to nab one ASAP.

Of course, there is also the question of what accessories come with Nozawa's Nendoroid. We hope it comes with a Super Saiyan hair swap or a power scouter at the very least.

For those unfamiliar with Nozawa, you should know the actress has overseen way more roles than just Goku in her time. Born in October 1936, Nozawa is considered a legend within the anime community thanks to her voice acting. She most famously voices Son Goku, Son Gohan, and Son Goten in Dragon Ball. Nozawa has also taken part in Galaxy Express 999 as Tetsuro Hoshino, GeGeGe no Kitaro as Kitaro, and even Doraemon in the character's 1979 anime.

At 86 years old, Nozawa remains active within the voice acting industry, and she is known as Dragon Ball's biggest advocate. Most recently, the actress reprised her Saiyan roles in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Nozawa is known to many in the anime fandom as the Eternal Goku, and the name fits incredibly well. In previous interviews, the actress admits she has taken in parts of Goku's personality after voicing him for decades, and anime fans love her all the more for that.

Now, Nendoroid is getting ready to gift Nozawa with her own figure, and you can bet collectors will do their best to nab one. At this time, no pre-order information is available, but Nendoroid fans have a good idea of how much the collectible will cost. Nendoroids range in price from $50-80 USD before shipping, so hopeful buyers can plan accordingly.

