‘Dragon Ball Super’ Knocks Universe 11 With A Lightning Elimination

Warning! Spoilers for Episode 124 of Dragon Ball Super below!

Dragon Ball Super‘s nearing the end of the Tournament of Power, so now is the time for fighters to drop one by one. Most fans assumed the next elimination would be from Universe 7 given that they had more to lose, but luckily for Goku and company, Universe 11 also lost a member recently.

Despite his blinding speed that even Zeno’s GodPad could not keep up with, Universe 11’s Dyspo was eliminated from the Tournament of Power thanks to the unexpected teamwork of Gohan and Freeza.

Dyspo had been having trouble against Freeza, as the villain constantly breated him and was not showing any signs of damage, so Dyspo turned up the heat in this episode. After refusing Freeza’s proposal to help Universe 11 win in exchange for being revived with the Super Dragon Balls, Dyspo pins down Freeza.

This forces Freeza to use his Golden Form once again, so Dyspo unleashes his final technique, Super Maximum Light Speed Mode. This gets the better of Freeza and nearly eliminates him before Gohan comes in to save him. Then the two decide to form a temporary alliance for the better of Universe 7, and Gohan attacks Dyspo directly.

When Freeza limits the space of movement for Dyspo to dodge their attacks, his speed is pretty much rendered null in void as he can’t quite match up against Gohan when fighting one on one. His techniques have always been picking at any enemy and running away, so this was a force he had yet to conquer.

But when Freeza runs out of stamina and is unable to keep firing beams around them, it looks like Dyspo’s going to get away. But unfortunately for Dyspo, Gohan catches him and has Freeza blast them both.

This attack eliminates both Gohan and Dyspo from the Tournament of Power, and this leaves Universe 7 with Goku, Vegeta, Freeza, and Android 17 while Universe 11 only has Jiren and Toppo.

The final stage approaches as the Tournament of Power enters its final six minutes.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.