Dragon Ball Super Art Gives Super Saiyan 4 Makeovers to Its Female Saiyans

Dragon Ball Super might not be held in as high regard as its predecessor in Dragon Ball Z, but it helped to introduce plenty of new characters to the Shonen universe created by Akira Toriyama, including the female Saiyans from Universe 6 in Caulfila and Kale. With these Saiyan warriors managing to hit Super Saiyan levels in record time, as Kale held a dark secret that she was in fact the Legendary Super Saiyan of her universe, a fan artist has imagined what the fusion of these characters, Kefla, would look like with a Super Saiyan 4 makeover.

While Super Saiyan 4 itself has yet to make an appearance in the sequel series of Dragon Ball Super, the transformation that was once only seen in Dragon Ball GT recently was introduced in Super Dragon Ball Heroes, wielded by the Goku and Vegeta of the Time Patrol. Earlier in the series, the Goku we knew wielded the power of Super Saiyan Blue, pitting it against 4 and proving that the two transformations were fairly close when it came to overall power level. While Kale and Caulifla have yet to achieve this transformation, they've become powerhouses themselves thanks to the battles they were a part of during the Tournament of Power Arc.

Reddit Artist Crimson X15 shared this impressive fusion to Kefla, the fused Saiyan warrior from Universe Six, reaching the level of Super Saiyan 4 and even wielding the power of the "Golden Oozaru", but has clearly made some changes to the giant ape form that has become such a standard in the Dragon Ball franchise:

Currently, in the Space-Time War Arc of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, we were able to witness a certain Legendary Super Saiyan not only achieve Super Saiyan 4, but also the Limit Breaker version of this transformation. As Goku and Vegeta attempt to navigate their way through the new universe created by the mad scientist known as Fuu, seeking revenge for the loss of the Dark Demon Dimension, and it's clear that the Z Fighters will have more than a few challenges spiraling their way during this storyline.

Do you want to see Kale and Caulifla hit Super Saiyan 4? Do you think we'll see the transformation eventually make its way into the main continuity of Dragon Ball Super? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.