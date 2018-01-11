New ‘Dragon Ball’ Shikishi Artwork Highlight Ultra Instinct And More

If you are a collector of all things Dragon Ball, then there is some new art you need to nab. Bandai has announced its fifth Shikishi collection for the series, and it features some truly stunning pieces.

Over on Twitter, fans began to share the full artwork collection to get others amped for the bundle. You can find the various pieces below, but be warned – you will want to spend all your ash cash collecting the artwork if you do.

The embed below highlights the first of several pieces collected by the fifth Shikishi. As you can see, Goku takes charge as a special painting of him in Ultra Instinct made it into the collection. Special metallic paint was used to liven up Goku’s energy aura, and his furrowed brow makes him look plenty serious.

Aside from Goku, this first sample also features art of Jiren, Super Saiyan Kefla, and Golden Freeza. Each of the warriors are shown using intricate watercolors, and fans aren’t afraid to admit the pieces would look good framed.

Of course, there are plenty of other pieces included in this special Shikishi. As you can see here, Super Saiyan Blue Vegito, Gogeta, Super Saiyan Rose Goku Black, Gohan, Cabba, Piccolo, and more are all collected in the new release. In total, there are 16 different pieces for fans to collect, and you can pre-order the collection now. The set is scheduled to hit shelves in March 2018.

