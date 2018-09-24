‘Dragon Ball Super’ Beefs Up its Beerus v Kaioshin Rivalry

Dragon Ball Super‘s getting closer to a major battle between the universes with the Tournament of Power, and it’s putting Universe 7 under some major strain as new realities of their existence come to light.

After Universe 7 was ranked with the second to lower Mortal Level of all the universes, Beerus and the Supreme Kai reinvigorated their rivalry all over again in order to pin the blame on one another.

When Grand Minister revealed that the Omni-Kings revealed that they were planning to erase all the universes under a certain mortal level, the Tournament of Power was also revealed to be Universe 7’s only way to save itself from full erasure. It’s then that Beerus and Supreme Kai learn that they would be erased along with their universes.

The only ones safe from erasure are the Angels like Whis, and Beerus and the Supreme Kai argued as to whose fault it was that their mortal level was so low. Beerus blamed the Supreme Kai for it because he refused to interfere with the natural growth of the universe’s mortals, and Supreme Kai blamed Beerus for not doing his destroyer job properly and sleeping all the time.

Beerus and the Supreme Kai have always been at odds since the series began, but the problem only exacerbated itself when even more powerful deities were introduced to the series. Now that there’s the added stress of full universal erasure on the line should they lose during the Tournament of Power, their relationship is going to be even more fraught as Goku and the others fight tougher and tougher opponents.

