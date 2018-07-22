‘Dragon Ball Super’ Announces Next Blu-ray Release

The fifth DVD and blu-ray installment of Dragon Ball Super will be available in October, according to the Funimation online store.

The physical copies of Dragon Ball Super part 5 are up for pre-order right now, but they will be released in earnest on Oct. 2. The packaging is the same for both the DVD and blu-ray versions. It features Goku Black front and center on the box. The smirking Saiyan lunges off the cover with a reddish-brown back drop behind him.

The set includes episode 53 to 65 of the series. That takes the story from the introduction of Zamasu to his climactic battle with Goku, thought not quite to its end. In total, it has a 325-minute run time, or over five and a half hours of Dragon Ball Super to watch.

Some fans fawned over the cover art when it was released, taking to Twitter to express their impatience.

“Yeah this box art is epic,” one person wrote.

“I’m ready to get both copies,” added another.

The last DVD and blu-ray installment of the series was released on June 19, meaning that fans will have waiting almost five months between updates. For those that only follow the English dubbed version, this could be excruciating, though it is a relatively short production time considering the scope of the series.

Meanwhile, most fans are preoccupied with the upcoming movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly. The film will bring the fan-favorite Legendary Super Saiyan into the canon at last, rebooting his backstory in the process. In a note to fans, the series’ creator Akira Toriyama explained that it was their enthusiasm that encouraged him to add this story into the fold.

“I felt [Broly] could be quite interesting once I rearrange some things,” he wrote. “I got right to work trying my hand at a story that incorporates him into the Dragon Ball Super series. While keeping in mind Broly’s classic image so as not to disappoint his fans, I updated him and added a new side to his character, and I think this has resulted in a more fascinating Broly.”

In the same note, he offered a few brief tidbits about the movie’s plot, which is something of a mystery at this point.

“Naturally, you’ll get to see fierce combat,” he said, “but also, the paths of destiny that lead to an encounter between Goku, Vegeta, and Broly. It also involves the Frieza Force and the history of the Saiyans, which end up having a major connection to everything. The story content turns out to be very large-scale and dramatic.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly hits theaters in Japan on December 14, 2018. It will reportedly make its way to the United States sometime in January.