‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Blu-ray, DVD Are For Pre-Order

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is living large these days. With the film airing in the U.S., the anime feature has grossed millions of dollars worldwide, and the film has no plans to die in cinemas. After all, the movie will hit home video one day, and a pre-order has gone live for the movie.

Over on Amazon, the site has listed a pre-order page for Dragon Ball Super: Broly. The page, which can be seen here, details the advance purchase info for the film’s Blu-ray and DVD options.

Right now, fans can pre-order the Blu-ray edition for just under $35. The DVD retails at a lower price of about $30, giving fans two price tiers to choose from. At this point, there is no word on what bonus features will come with which copy, but fans can go ahead and pre-order the film if they would like.

As for when the movie will hit shelves, Dragon Ball Super: Broly has its sale date set for December 31, 2019 on Amazon. This date has not been verified by Funimation, so netizens believe the release is a placeholder. There is no word on when the movie will actually be released in the U.S. on home video, and Japan has yet to reveal its Blu-ray details for the film either.

Fans have got awhile left before they can get ahold of Dragon Ball Super‘s film on home video, so they are taking their chance to see it in theaters now. The film hit up U.S. theaters last week, and it has gone to earn nearly $22 million at the domestic box office. With the film’s worldwide total nearing $90 million, Dragon Ball Super: Broly is the most successful film of the franchise and proves Son Goku has plenty life left to him.

Will you be picking up a copy of this film…?

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now out in theaters in Japan and the U.S. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

