Anime Fans Are Super Excited To See ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is ready to break out at long last. After debuting in Japan last December, the film will enter U.S. theaters tonight, and it would be putting things lightly to say fans are excited.

If anything, netizens are about to go Super Saiyan from all the hype… but there is still no guarantee they’d be able to beat Broly even then.

For those unaware, tonight marks the U.S. premiere of Dragon Ball Super: Broly. The film will be heading to select cinemas around the country. A total of 1,260 cinemas will show the much-anticipated movie with IMAX screens taking part for one-night only on January 16.

As you can see below, fans are already hyped to see what Dragon Ball Super: Broly has in store for them. The film has been one of the anime fandom’s top topics since it was announced at Jump Festa a couple years back, and Broly’s shocking comeback only made the movie that much bigger. Not only will the film introduce a now-canon take on Broly, but it will give the franchise a total revamped art style.

For those wanting to find tickets to a local screening of the film, Funimation can help you out along with ticketing sites like Fandango. The anime licensor has big plans for the film as marketing for Dragon Ball Super: Broly is hitting record levels, and CEO Gen Fukunaga promises fans this movie will be a perfect treat for fans new and old.

“We’re truly excited to finally share ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ with audiences across North America. Tomorrow represents the culmination of an incredible theatrical campaign that put fans front and center while simultaneously introducing Dragon Ball for the first-time-ever to millions of families he said.

“‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ truly showcases creator Akira Toriyama’s incredible imagination and masterful storytelling. The movie is sure to please long-time fans as well as win the hearts of those experiencing Dragon Ball for the very first time.”

Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out in Japan now. Funimation will bring the film to theaters in the United States on Wednesday. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

Be Like Goku

I’m gonna see @dragonballsuper Broly tonight and I’m so excited!!! pic.twitter.com/psT4UMjOgE — Southern Nerd ?? (@dtabascosauce) January 16, 2019

You Can Go Super Saiyan Too

I’m seein’ that Broly movie tonight pic.twitter.com/ULasGufPN4 — Andrew it’s January (@AWDtwit) January 16, 2019

You Can Still Make It

Everybody going to see Broly tonight while I’m stuck at home doing college work. ? pic.twitter.com/p7FRRJYJD1 — ?? (@shoukomisan) January 16, 2019

Vegeta, We Feel You

I’m really finna watch DBS Broly in theaters today pic.twitter.com/pFf7YsTWLO — London4x™ (@_ImTheAnswer) January 16, 2019

Uh… Cool Crossover, Broly?

Can’t wait to watch the Broly movie tonight pic.twitter.com/lwjtvbdOPE — Su?️er D?️nk ?en Tennys?️n (@Omni_Hero) January 16, 2019

He’s Going To Kick It Hard

Today is the day!!!! Can’t wait to see my guy Broly kick some ass!!!#DragonBallSuperBroly pic.twitter.com/dTSgqt1WzW — Sean Anstett #Baeonetta is Bay (@sean_anstett) January 16, 2019

Put A Ring On It?

My girl bought me pre tickets to DBS:Broly and I almost proposed right there. I’m innnnnnn thereeeeee! pic.twitter.com/aomTHT3lDP — Black Sensei (9-5) (@Willie_3B) January 16, 2019

Be Yourself Unless You Can Be Broly