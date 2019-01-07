‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Promo Reveals Ultra Instinct Surprise

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is less than two weeks away from hitting U.S. theaters, and Toonami is here for the big event. After all, the late-night program shared a surprise clip from the film last night, and it featured a surprising reference to Goku’s newest power-up.

So, here’s a big-old spoiler warning! If you do not want to be spoiled for Dragon Ball Super: Broly, turn away now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see above, the special clip shown during Toonami has hit social media, and fans were quick to geek out over the reel. The dubbed video sees Son Goku power up from Super Saiyan God into Super Saiyan Blue, and the mighty moment leaves Broly plenty taken aback. However, fans were more concerned with the fact that Goku went Ultra Instinct for a hot second before he reverted back to Super Saiyan God.

Toonami just played this Dragon Ball Super Broly clip Here’s the HD clip pic.twitter.com/xAlDRv2nbj — Plathanos 🐝🇩🇴 (@SavinTheBees) January 6, 2019

If you look closely, Goku’s hair turns silver-white as he powers up. The form is not accompanied by any sort of aura shift, and Ultra Instinct goes almost as soon as it comes. Goku is left at Super Saiyan God shortly after, and he makes it to Super Saiyan Blue just in time to take on Broly once more.

For those curious about the cameo, Dragon Ball Super: Broly does not feature Ultra Instinct in any fight. This one-and-done moment was meant to be a reference and nothing more. Despite Goku tapping into the power when he fought Jiren, the Saiyan has yet to master the godly power by any means, and his fight against Broly was rather chaotic. Goku wasn’t given a chance to build the calm needed to bring forth Ultra Instinct, but he was eager enough to force the form for just a few seconds.

Are you surprised to see Ultra Instinct make a cameo or…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out in Japan now. Funimation will bring the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.