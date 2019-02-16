‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Reveals Home Video Release Date

Dragon Ball Super: Broly had a major run for theaters, and broke all sorts of box office records for the franchise, but fans have been wondering when they would be able to watch it over and over again at home.

Luckily, the wait won’t be for too long as listings for the Blu-ray/DVD of Dragon Ball Super: Broly reveal that it will be hitting shelves on April 16.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dragon Ball Super: Broly Blu-ray/DVD. April 16. Free Goku desktop standee when pre-order @ //t.co/xuQx9YJpyU + free Vegeta desktop standee when pre-order @ //t.co/NRrVJlDH5H pic.twitter.com/bdH5TWhuYB — WTK (@WTK) February 15, 2019

As spotted by @WTK on Twitter, Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be releasing on April 16 in a Blu-ray and DVD combo set with digital copy. The Funimation listing runs for $26.34 USD, and pre-orders will net interested fans a Goku (in his arctic wear) standee for your desktop. You can find it at the link here. Best Buy has a listing for April 16 as well, and it will be available in a steel book edition for $27.99. You can find it at the link here. The film will be available on RightStuf Anime as well for $26.24, and pre-orders will net interested fans a Vegeta desktop standee. You can find it at the link here.

Opening in Japan last December, Funimation officially brought Dragon Ball Super: Broly to the United States on January 16, and the film has earned more that $100 million dollars worldwide. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here. The film is described as such:

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the latest Star Wars rumors involving Rian Johnson, the Dragon Ball Super Broly controversy, an Alita conversation & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!