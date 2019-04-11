‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Reveals Shintani DVD, Blu-ray Cover Art

Dragon Ball Super is the franchise that keeps on giving. Not only did the franchise set out a new arc through its manga a bit ago, but the anime hit up fans with a film last winter. Now, the movie is heading to home video, and a certain art director helped bring its packaging to life.

So, if you were planning on buying Dragon Ball Super: Broly on home video, then you will want to check out this bundle.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Toei Animation revealed the cover art for its Blu-ray of Dragon Ball Super: Broly. The art, which can be found below, shows off two of the film’s favorite characters.

Toei finally revealed Shintani’s art for the Broly Blu-ray pic.twitter.com/XJ9ux1NhHs — Ajay (@AnimeAjay) April 11, 2019

On one side, fans can see Broly looking plenty swole. The hulking Saiyan can be seen charging ahead with an energy blast in one hand, and Broly appears to be in his berserk mode. His shirt is also torn to shred, so Broly has his toned abs on show.

As for Gogeta, the fused character can be found on the other side. The fan-favorite character is seen powered into Super Saiyan Blue. With a ki blast in hand, Gogeta is wearing his usual fusion outfit, and his arms are all sorts of buff for his big battle.

If you want to get this copy, you will have to find a way to order it from Japan. Currently, fans on social media say they have had luck finding the Dragon Ball Super: Broly Blu-ray bundle on Amazon Japan, but international shipping fees and taxes will vary based on your address.

So, do you approve of this colorful cover? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we dive deep into Shazam!, One Punch Man and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!