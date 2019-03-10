‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Deleted Scenes Revealed

Dragon Ball Super: Broly hit up theaters earlier this year with big success, but it seems there’s more to the story than fans thought. As it turns out, several scenes were cut from the movie, and its director is opening up about those long-lost clips.

Recently, director Tatsuya Nagamine did an interview where he talked about his career in anime. It was there the artist addressed his time on Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and translators picked up his notes about the film’s cut reels.

According to reports, it seems Nagamine did storyboards far beyond what fans saw. Budget and time constraints prompted Toei Animation to cut down the film’s run, forcing Nagamine to remove some interested scenes.

“Some of the scenes that got cut were a fight between Nappa and Raditz, a past moment of Vegeta and Raditz childhood, most of the cut scenes were before the battle part,” fan-translators Deem shared with fans.

Looking at this partial list, fans have a better idea of what could have been. It seems Dragon Ball Super: Broly wanted to spend more time in the past than it did. A fight between Nappa and Raditz would have taken place either before or after Freeza destroyed Planet Vegeta. The childhood scene for Vegeta and Raditz would have surely taken place before, and Nagamine’s other asides would have taken place before Goku’s showdown with Broly.

The revelation of these cut scenes has fans wanting to see them any way possible, but there is no telling if Toei Animation will share them with the world. After all, it seems Nagamine was only able to storyboard the scenes before they got cut, so here’s to hoping scans of them will be made public someday.

