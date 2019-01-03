‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Director Comments on Future With Franchise

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is the biggest film in the franchise not only because it brings Broly and Gogeta into the series canon, but because it’s shaken the foundation of what fans have come to expect from the anime.

Much of this is due in thanks to the director at the helm, Tatsuya Nagamine, who recently commented on his future with the franchise on Twitter.

Nagamine took to Twitter to celebrate the new year and mentioned the kind of work he will be doing in 2019. Thanks to a translation from @AnimeAjay on Twitter, Nagamine’s tweet reads, “This year was all about being a Dragon Baller. Next year I’m going to try to take things a little slower. But let’s all do our best to make awesome anime and manga next year too.” @AnimeAjay notes that this implies Nagamine will not be a part of the next Dragon Ball anime project, which may come as a blow to fans.

Though Nagamine’s statement does not confirm or de-confirm whether or not he will be on the next Dragon Ball project, it does make a lot of sense for him not to be as attached to what’s next considering the amount of work he put in to help Dragon Ball Super: Broly be as successfully received as it has. This does not mean he might not be attached in a smaller capacity some day either.

The next Dragon Ball project is reportedly being worked on at the moment as series creator Akira Toriyama mentioned that he has started on the next work during the franchise’s panel at Jump Festa 2019. But the project is being kept under such secrecy, fans do not know if the next project is another movie or an anime series. If it is a new anime series, like many fans are hoping for, then Nagamine could return to the franchise to oversee an episode or two someday.

But until then, fans are free to enjoy Nagamine’s work in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, which is in theaters in Japan right now. Funimation will be bringing the film to various theaters in the United States on January 16, and tickets for the film are now on sale. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here.

