‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Teases an Awaited Goku Moment

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is promising a lot of big (and possibly game-changing) surprises, and now we’re learning that apparently those surprises will continue until the very last frame of the movie!

In a new interview with the Dragon Ball Official Site, Dragon Ball Super: Broly voice actor Tomokazu Sugita revealed that the ending of the film will bring fans to a big Goku moment – one he expertly teased by dropping saying “Goku finally!…”

The DB Official Site interviews Lemo VA Tomokazu Sugita. Apparently the last scene of the movie is really something: “Goku finally…!” Also, Sugita desperately wants Cell to be in the next movie. He seriously won’t shut up about it. //t.co/NjUinaXy96 pic.twitter.com/90vdzb1dDu — Todd Frankenship (@Herms98) October 14, 2018



Those words, “Goku Finally!…” will have fans ablaze with speculation about what kind of final shocker Dragon Ball Super: Broly will pull out, and what it could mean for the series going forward. From the very start, this Dragon Ball Super movie was described as a bridge piece, one which would tighten the and streamline the foundation of the mythos; demonstrate the new status quo after the abrupt end of the Dragon Ball Super anime; and also open new doors to an exciting new Dragon Ball Super anime to come. Whatever this ending scene is with Goku, it could be the key indicator of how past, present, and future come together in DBS:B – or it could just as easily be a humorous aside.

So far, fan speculation has ranged from Goku achieving some kind of new Legendary Super Saiyan God form (or something), to Goku possibly having a major character turn, as a result of finally remembering the truth of his past, and his connection to his father Bardock, and mother Gine; what King Vegeta did to his family; and just how much damage Freeza did his life, long before they ever met on Namek. Given this new Goku origin’s connection to the story of Dragon Ball Minus, it may be fitting of DBS:B ended with Goku finally executing Freeza for good, as justice for all Saiyans like himself, Vegeta, the tragic Broly and their fathers before that. It would also be a badass move that left the crowd stunned, and set things up for a new Saiyan dynasty to be built in the next series.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit Japanese theaters in December, and is expected to arrive in the U.S. on January 16, 2019. Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. ET. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete and available to stream on Funimation, VRV and Crunchyroll.