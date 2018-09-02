‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’: New Leak Supports Rumored Gogeta Role

This year, it seems Dragon Ball is looking to right some pieces of its history. When December comes around, creator Akira Toriyama will make Broly canon with Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and a new leak indicates he won’t make the comeback alone.

After all, it is looking real likely that Gogeta may pop into the big film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For some time now, rumors have swirled that Dragon Ball Super: Broly will star one of the franchise’s fan-favorite fusions. Gogeta has been on fans’ radars for a long while now, and a leak for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 has only ramped up rumors of the character’s canon debut.

Extra Pack 3 Update [DATAMINE]

More to come 😀 pic.twitter.com/eqBuRmNUIW — Komodo: Xeno (@komodoxeno) August 28, 2018

Recently, fans did a data mine into the Dragon Ball game’s next DLC release. The upcoming pack doesn’t have an exact release date, but the data mine reveals Broly will be joining the game… and so with Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta.

For fans, this leak speaks volumes as the characters are coming paired. Broly’s redesign will hit Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 in honor of his film, so fans have to ask why Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta would be attached to the DLC pack. The connection has fans speculating the DLC duo will go live together as they are both in the movie, and this would not be the first time Xenoverse has done anime-centric DLC packs. The franchise’s first-look at Ultra Instinct Goku was one of the first fans saw following its big reveal, and Xenoverse only adds to a second fan-theory floating around.

Obviously, Dragon Ball Super: Broly is slated to debut in December 2018, but it will be hyped by a U.S. theatrical run beforehand. Toei Animation is screening three special Dragon Ball Z films in cinemas before the new movie goes live, and one of them is the feature Broly debuted in decades ago. As for the other films, one has to do with Bardock and the history of Planet Vegeta, a past which the Dragon Ball Super: Broly trailer touches upon.

The other? Well, that would be Fusion Reborn, the film which debuted Gogeta to fans years ago. So far, it looks like the first two movies will be factored into Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and this new Xenoverse leak indicates Gogeta has a good chance of showing up in a brand-new form to boot.

Do you think this new leak seals the rumor as legit? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States in January as well, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as such:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”