‘Dragon Ball Super’ Fans React to Gogeta’s Official Reveal

The anime fandom was turned all around todY when a new trailer dropped online. With just a few weeks left to go until its release, Dragon Ball Super: Broly put out a new trailer confirming its use of Gogeta. And, as you can imagine, fans have had a lot to say about the reveal.

As you can see above, a new trailer for the next Dragon Ball film went live thanks to Bandai Namco, and it did something few fans thought would happen. While reports from early screenings of the film said Gogeta factored into the movie, no footage of the fusion was seen until today. Now, fans have a short clip of the now-canon fighter, and it seems the Internet is happy with how the hero looks.

Still, not all is well with fans. As it turns out, there are lots of netizens bummed out that the spoiler was made public.

As you can see below, the reactions to Gogeta’s big debut have been explosive, and it is easy to understand why when you dig into the hero’s history. The fusion is the second to be born from Goku and Vegeta coming together, but Gogeta has never been canon until now. While Vegito debuted in the Dragon Ball Z anime, Gogeta was reserved for the films exclusively, which put his canon status in question. Now, creator Akira Toriyama has clarified his status, and fans are bound to debate which fusion is the best.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan this December, so fans will get to see more of Super Saiyan Blue Goku in action soon enough. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

Gogeta being confirmed for Broly movie is cool and all (and he does look fantastic!) but wouldn’t it be better if that was kept a secret until the movie released? — SomecallmeJohnny (@Somecallmejon) November 29, 2018

Anyways. My statement still stands. The movie gives Gogeta the chance he deserves. He can prove himself the superior fusion (to me) with this movie. I just hadn’t seen enough of him to disrespect my boy Vegito lol. I’m looking forward to it. — Deion | SeeReax (@SeeReax) November 29, 2018

Since it has been officially announced, it’s no longer a spoiler. So with that being said…. GOGETA BLUE IS CANON!!! OH MY GOD!!! YES!!! I’VE WANTED THIS FOR SO LONG!!!! pic.twitter.com/vkbPmXTHK1 — Ndukauba (@NdukaubaYT) November 29, 2018

So now Funimation is straight up saying Gogeta is in the movie.



Still a spoiler? — Geekdom101 (@EmperorBigD) November 29, 2018

Guys clearly Gogeta is strongest cuz he has a bang. Having a bang in anime is like next level for power. Just look at Gohan. — Dino (@Rhymestyle) November 29, 2018

Gogeta trailer came out and people are arguing “best fusions”



Y’all can argue all you want



but no fusion is touching this one pic.twitter.com/kE1Wci7a2u — ❄️Feliz Navidaddy ??? (@SavinTheBees) November 29, 2018

idk why people are salty gogeta vs broly was spoiled years ago pic.twitter.com/lLozF7LWKN — Vyta (@VytaxD) November 29, 2018

