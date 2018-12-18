‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Booklet Shares Best-Look Yet at Goku’s Redesign

Dragon Ball Super: Broly caught the attention of fans way before Broly was even confirmed for the film due to the drastic change in character design for Goku debuted in the first teaser trailer.

Now that the film is out in theaters in Japan, fans are now privy to much closer looks at the film’s new designs. And now, a new booklet for the film reveals our closest look at the new Goku yet.

As spotted by @AnimeAjay on Twitter, a new booklet featured a sheet of expressions for the new Goku. The new character designs for the film were overseen by Naohiro Shintani, and the amount of emotion expressed with each face is palpable. There were fans worried that Goku’s less angular design meant that he would not seem so serious, but it’s actually quite the opposite with these works presented here. This Goku is much fiercer than ever, and it even feels nostalgic.

The more slender look for Goku has resulted in an explosive face that’s reminiscent of his design in the original Dragon Ball run. If Goku looks this good in stills such as these, then it’s going to be even tougher at this point to wait for the full film to see this new Goku in motion. This design is so striking, in fact, that many fans are hoping that if the franchise ever returns with a new anime series, this is the design template that Toei Animation will use. It certainly seems like it would be hard to accept anything less.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now screening in theaters in Japan. Funimation will be bringing the film to various theaters in the United States on January 16, and tickets for the film are now on sale. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is officially described as such:

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”