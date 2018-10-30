‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Unveils Mini Figure Collection

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is going to be one of the biggest anime releases of the year, and it’s getting a proper amount of merchandise to celebrate such a huge occasion. This, of course, includes collectible figures.

The film will be releasing three batches of mini-figures when the film releases, including the new designs for Super Saiyan God Vegeta, the young Saiyans, and much more.

De nouvelles figurines World Collectables Figures (WCF) des prochains mois du film Dragon Ball Super “BROLY” ! pic.twitter.com/KYDkzHEiPG — Bejîta Zetto (@BejitaZetto) October 28, 2018

Banpresto will be releasing three new waves of their World Collectible Figures line of Dragon Ball Super: Broly with each of the figures standing about 2.8 inches tall. Each volume will have six figures each, and Volume 1 and Volume 3 are conspicuously missing one each. This could be another piece of evidence for fans hoping Gogeta would be eventually included too.

Volume 1 releases in Japan this December and features mini figures of Goku, Super Saiyan God Vegeta, and the new designs for Freeza, Broly, and Paragus (with a sixth character being revealed at a later date). Volume 2 releases next January and features Super Saiyan Blue Goku, Super Saiyan Broly, King Vegeta, Bulma, and the younger designs for Nappa and Raditz.

Volume 3 releases next February and features Full Power Broly along with the new designs for Bardock, and the younger versions of Goku, Vegeta, and Broly (with a sixth figure being revealed later). The only catch with these figures are the fact that they will be released in crane games in Japan. Meaning that they will be blind boxed, and fans won’t know which figure they got until it’s opened. But it’ll be worth the hunt to get these cute renditions of these famous characters.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially launches in Japan this December, and is currently scheduled to screen in Austrailia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom as well. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th, and fans are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in.

You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”