‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Movie Teases New Story Details

The Dragon Ball fandom got rocked by the recent reveal that the upcoming Dragon Ball Super movie will be titled Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and that it finally make the fan-favorite character of Broly an official part of canon!

In the midst of all that excitement, it may have gone somewhat unnoticed that there were additional details of the movie’s storyline that were also revealed – for more on that, read on below!

Over on Twitter, Dragon Ball scoop-dropper @Herms98 revealed the following translation of some of the first official Dragon Ball Super movie promo materials:

“Yep, the title of the new movie is Dragon Ball Super: Broly. Tagline: “The greatest enemy, a Saiyan”. The Twitter account asks “how will these three Saiyans with different destinies meet?”

As you can see in the official Dragon Ball Super: Broly poster below, the three Saiyans in question are, of course, Goku, Vegeta, and Broly. The reveal that the Berserker Saiyan will be featured in the film fits into place with early reports that the film will explore the roots of Goku’s extraordinary power, by revisiting the ancient era of the Legendary Super Saiyan. While Broly’s canonized storyline has yet to be revealed, the fact that the movie will feature both him and Freeza suggests that elements of the character’s non-canon history in the Dragon Ball Z movies could still be incorporated.

The real draw that fans are now looking forward to is seeing Broli’s Legendary Super Saiyan form against Goku and Vegeta’s Super Saiyan Blue forms. Given that the film is set after the events of the Dragon Ball Super anime, there’s juicy speculation that we could see any of the following events happen, which would thrill fans:

Goku using Ultra Instinct or Vegeta using SSBB against Broly

Broly revealing a new Super Saiyan God power-up of his own (or SSB).

SSB Goku and Vegeta fusing to battle Broly.

While there are always detractors, the stage is now set for this Dragon Ball Super movie to truly be a must-see event in the franchise.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be released in December. Dragon Ball Super airs its English Dubs Saturday nights on Cartoon Network’s Toonami. Dragon Ball Heroes is the new promotional anime series now streaming online in Japan.