‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Director, Goku Voice Actors Coming to NYCC

Dragon Ball Super: Broly last made a big splash with its appearance at San Diego Comic Con 2018, and it’s going to continue its big moves with a new appearance at New York Comic Con 2018.

The contents of the panel may currently be under wraps, but fans should be excited knowing that Goku voice actress Masako Nozawa, voice actor for Goku’s English dub Sean Schemmel, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly director Tatsuya Nagamine will all be making an appearance.

New York Comic Con officially made the announcement of their special panel guests on Twitter, and fans are definitely ready for the panel. Taking place on October 5, fans are hoping Nozawa and Nagamine’s appearances mean they’ll be able to give either a new take on already revealed footage, or maybe even something new.

Director Nagamine has been particularly open about his approach to the new film. In a recent interview with the director, Nagamine expressed his wishes to create more fluid Super Saiyan transformations, his love of Toriyama’s epic feeling script, his goals for the film’s success, and probably most importantly, he’s expressed exactly how he wants to approach the new version of Broly in order to truly capture what makes him special to fans.

Regardless, fans will definitely be interested to hear what Nozawa, Nagamine, and Schemmel have to say during their New York Comic Con panel. As for the film itself, Dragon Ball Super: Broly will release first in Japan this Decemeber.

Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States in January as well, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as such:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”