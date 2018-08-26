New ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Teaser Showcases Super Saiyan Blue Goku v Broly

Toei Animation recently premiered the huge One Piece special, Episode of Skypiea, and the end of the special featured a brand new, but all-too brief teaser for Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

With a helpful introduction from One Piece’s Luffy, the new teaser features an extended look at Super Saiyan Blue Goku’s battle with Broly (with translations provided by Twitter user @Terez27).

Videos by ComicBook.com

I think I fixed it pic.twitter.com/i3kMQ8SZwM — Terez (@Terez27) August 26, 2018

After a brief message from Luffy asking Goku to take over (which is a special joke considering One Piece is usually the series releasing a new film over the Winter), the teaser shows much of the same footage as the debut trailer for the film. But the difference here is a new close-up profile of Goku along with a better look at Goku’s fight with Broly.

Fans have been mixed on Dragon Ball’s use of CG during Resurrection of F in the battle between Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Golden Freeza, and it seems that CG will play a big factor in Goku’s fight with Broly as well. There was a hint of CG during the premiere trailer, but in this teaser fans can see Goku and Broly trading powerful punches in CG as well.

The CG seems to flow better here, as Goku and Golden Freeza’s fight admittedly was a bit stiff, but the greater time and practice over the years will certainly make the CG less jarring than before. Besides, fans will be too focused on why Goku seems to need to go into Super Saiyan Blue against Broly’s base power.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly opens this December in Japan. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States in January as well, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as such:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”