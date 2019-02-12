Amazon Reportedly Leaks ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’

Dragon Ball Super: Broly become the box-office blast fans expected, but the film isn’t done just yet. With a home release on the horizon, fans are eager to check out the film from their couch, and it seems Amazon tried to offer that experience to netizens a bit too early.

After all, Amazon UK reportedly began streaming Dragon Ball Super: Broly earlier today. As noted by fans like Ajay on Twitter, Amazon UK put up the anime feature for streaming via Amazon Prime Video. Fans were able to check out the subtitled film in 1080p, and a few notes were shared about the streamed version.

Dragon Ball Super Broly is now available to stream legally on Amazon Prime Video UK – //t.co/fldlOSNs0g pic.twitter.com/JwCZneU0U0 — Ajay (@AnimeAjay) February 12, 2019

“Some notes: the subs use dub spellings, but this is likely to be Manga UK f–kery since they did the same shit on Resurrection F‘s release. The US release used the correct terminology,” Ajay shared with fellow fans. “The stereo mix sounds poor to me, but the 5.1 mix is perfectly balanced. No issues there. Oh, and it’s also NOT tinted green like the screener. The fact that s–t looked like Boo Kai was the funniest thing to me.”

A slew of fans in the UK were quick to check out Amazon UK for the stream, but their time with the film did not last long. If you head to the website, the movie is no longer offered. All in all, Dragon Ball Super: Broly was only available to stream for a short time, but it gave fans a large enough window to scope out the movie.

With an official home release in the wings, Dragon Ball Super: Broly is taking the time to bask in its box office haul. The movie debuted in Japan last December before a slow international roll out began. To date, the film has earned nearly $102 million worldwide and become the third highest-grossing anime film at the domestic box office. So, you can see why fans are so interested in checking out the movie once more from the comfort of their own couch.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. You can read ComicBook.com's spoiler-free review of the film here.