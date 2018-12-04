‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Shares New Gogeta TV Promo

Dragon Ball Super: Broly recently gave fans the biggest reason to get hyped, when it dropped a new trailer finally revealing the long-rumored Gogeta fusion between Goku and Vegeta. Like Broly himself, Gogeta is getting his first canonized debut thanks to Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and now there’s a new Dragon Ball Super: Broly TV promo featuring Gogeta for you to enjoy!

This new promo is short and sweet – just a montage of all the major players in the film (Goku, Vegeta, Broly), all in their respective new power-up forms. That includes Broly’s Ultimate Super Saiyan form; Vegeta’s SUper Saiyan God form; and of course, the new Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta. What is new here is the visual of Gogeta launching some kind of super-punch attack, which could actually be a nice callback. In the original Dragon Ball Z: Broly movie, Goku gets an energy boost from Vegeta, which he puts into one super punch, to take Broly out. Looks like Gogeta is gearing up to do the same – only this time, instead of needing an energy donation from Vegeta, Goku and Vegeta will be literally combining their strength for the big strike.

At this point, if you’re a die-hard Dragon Ball fan you’ll probably want to stop watching all of these latest promos and trailers, as release day inches near. This film truly is being marketed as a worldwide blockbuster film, which basically means that the marketing is going to give away the whole film now.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan this December, so fans will get to see more of Super Saiyan Blue Goku in action soon enough. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16. Dragon Ball Supercurrently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.