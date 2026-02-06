Jujutsu Kaisen’s Sequel Confirms Yuji Can’t Be The Next Gojo

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! Gege Akutami’s beloved Weekly Shonen Jump series Jujutsu Kaisen reached its conclusion in September 2024, but that wasn’t the end of the story at all. After a four-part epilogue in the final volume, which was released in December 2024, Akuatmi returned with a sequel manga, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, in September last year. The sequel took the internet by storm thanks to the surprise time leap and the sci-fi elements by introducing an alien race known as Simurians. While the sequel primarily follows new characters, it also sheds light on the fates that befell the original characters. Fans learn about the deaths of Yuta Okkotsu, Maki Zenin, and Hana Kurusu.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Furthermore, many characters, such as Nobara Kugisaki, Ui Ui, and Aoi Todo, are confirmed to be alive even decades after the Culling Game. However, one of the most heartbreaking revelations in the sequel was Yuji’s fate as he is unable to age. At this point, he couldn’t even be considered human or a curse, as he is unable to live an ordinary life with his friends. After Hana Kurusu’s death, he broke all contact with his friends and went into hiding. Despite all the efforts of the Jujutsu society, no one could track him down and ask for his help. Yuji finally returns in the middle of the battle, but his goal is something else entirely.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Reveals Yuji Isn’t Taking Any Sides in The Battle

Image courtesy of Shueisha

Yuji wasn’t planning on making his presence known, and he ensured that a few Simurians and Sorcerers were knocked out in the safest way possible. Instead of choosing a side and interfering in the battle, he decided to be the one to clean up the mess. He was even able to accept an outcome where Yuta’s grandchildren lose their battles, but it wouldn’t matter since he could sort things out for them. During the final chapter of the original series, Gojo talked about a future where the Jujutsu society could carry on without him. Unfortunately, the world that Gojo envisioned never became a reality.

Nothing has changed in the brutal world of curses, even decades after the defeat of Ryomen Sukuna and Kenjaku. Sorcerers keep getting weaker with every generation, and the Jujutsu society still pushes children into life-threatening battles, taking their youth away. Yuji said he didn’t matter anymore and proceeded to kill the cursed spirits, standing alone at the top. However, while Yuji now stands at the top just like Gojo did, their paths couldn’t have been more different.

Yuji and Gojo Faced Unbearable Burden Despite Choosing Different Paths

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Gojo spent most of his youth carrying the burden of being the strongest all alone, even though he wanted to share it with Suguru Geto. Gojo wanted to reform the broken society, and he chose education instead of brute force. He wanted to nurture the next generation of sorcerers who could help him change the way the major Clans and the Jujutsu society operate. Although the top brass despised his behavior towards them, they also had no choice but to rely on Gojo’s strength in every crisis. For example, during the Shibuya Incident Arc, the orders were for Gojo to deal with the villains while the rest of the sorcerers remained on standby.

Gojo was clearly stronger than all of the villains combined, including Kenjaku, but the ancient curse user still managed to trick him. Due to a moment of carelessness, Gojo got trapped inside the Prison Realm, and the situation in Shibuya went downhill. The battle made it painfully clear that without Gojo or the special grade sorcerers, the Jujutsu world isn’t capable enough to deal with major threats such as the disaster curses. On the other hand, Yuji, who has been through decades of loneliness and faced unimaginable pain after losing the ability to live as a human, isn’t following Gojo’s path.

While Yuji wants to honor his Sensei’s memory, he also doesn’t want to be directly involved with the sorcerers and would rather deal with the aftermath instead of joining the battle. Considering Yuji’s previous meeting with Iori Okkotsu and his sudden arrival in the story, the original protagonist has a major plan in mind, and it’s different from what Gojo did. In terms of strength, it’s safe to assume Yuji has at least reached Gojo’s level or maybe even surpassed the legendary sorcerer. However, when it comes to the paths they took, the teacher and his student couldn’t be more different. Although Yuji has a different goal from Gojo in mind, it might actually turn out for the best.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!