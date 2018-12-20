Fans Loved ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’s Big U.S. Premiere

Dragon Ball Super: Broly has not only officially premiered in Japan, but fans in the United States also got their first chance to see the film during its big premiere in Los Angeles.

Reactions from the big premiere at the Chinese Theater have now gone online, and those in attendance were absolutely floored.

Early reactions from the film’s big premiere tease a bigger and better Broly than ever before, gorgeous fight scenes, and an especially exciting tease for the franchise’s future. They are even going out on a limb and saying that it’s the best Dragon Ball film in the entire franchise. High praise for sure.

Read on to see the reactions from the United States premiere of Dragon Ball Super: Broly (including from ComicBook.com’s Megan Peters) and let us know if this makes you more or less hype for the film in the comments!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now screening in Japanese theaters, and Funimation will be bringing the film to various theaters on January 16. Tickets for the film are now on sale, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is officially described as such:

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”

‘An Undeniable Achievement’

I will have a full review on @ComicBook next week but let me say this… Dragon Ball Super: Broly is the greatest movie of the franchise. My heart was racing. It is an undeniable achievement and ushers in an exciting future for the series. Wow. I am speechless. #DBSBroly pic.twitter.com/Bg7nstp3Mo — Megan Peters (@meganpeterscb) December 14, 2018

Greater Than

New Broly > Old Broly — Dino (@Rhymestyle) December 14, 2018

‘Best Dragon Ball Movie Ever’

The best dragon ball movie ever — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) December 14, 2018

‘The Best Dragon Ball Movie’

Yo… so #DragonBallSuperBroly… was the best dragon ball movie. and if you think it’s not, you’re wrong: pic.twitter.com/DRx9e6Aq6G — Alejandro Saab (@KaggyFilms) December 14, 2018

‘Out of Breath’

Out of breath. Complete madness. — Geekdom101 (@EmperorBigD) December 14, 2018

‘In Disbelief’

HOLY.FUCKING.SHIT.



I AM IN DISBELIEF



THE CHOREOGRAPHY. BROLY. EVERYTHING.



THE QUALITY THIS MOVIE WENT WITH IT’S FIGHTS WAS JUST UNRIVALED.



THIS IS MY FAVORITE ANIME MOVIE EASY — AfroSenju XL™ (@AfroSenju) December 14, 2018

FIGHT ME

You know how when you were a kid, and you just watched a hype episode of Dragon Ball Z, and you were ready to fight anyone like Goku/Vegeta? THATS HOW THE MOVIE GOT ME FEELING. IM A GROWN ASS MAN, AND I DARE SOMEONE TO BUMP INTO ME AT THIS AIRPORT.

I JUST SAW BROLY, DONT F W ME. — Deion | SeeReax (@SeeReax) December 14, 2018

