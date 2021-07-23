Dragon Ball Super Makeover Gives Cabba a Z-Fighter Look

✖

Dragon Ball Super introduced fans to a number of new Saiyans via the alternate reality of Universe 6, with the likes of Caulifla, Kale, and Cabba hitting the scene to battle against the Z Fighters during the Tournament of Power Arc. Cabba specifically had a very unique role during the last arc of the anime, attempting to learn more from the Prince of the Saiyans in Universe 7, Vegeta, as he was able to attain the level of Super Saiyan but was ultimately eliminated during the all-out battle that eventually saw the Z Fighters successful.

Cabba might have played a significant role during the Tournament of Power Arc, but he hasn't made an appearance since that saga came to a close, not having a role to play during the Moro Arc or the Granolah The Survivor Arc that have yet to make their way to the anime. With this year's Comic-Con set to have a panel that is taking place that will focus on the next Dragon Ball Super movie, fans of the Shonen series are left wondering if the upcoming film will focus on the characters of the alternate universes and whether Cabba will be making an appearance.

Twitter Artist Dis Sketch shared this unique take on Dragon Ball Super's Cabba, imagining what the Universe 6 Saiyan would have looked like if he had debuted during the events of Dragon Ball Z with the artwork that helped the Shonen series gain new levels of popularity:

Cabba's mentor, Vegeta, has made the news a lot recently thanks in part to the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga, wherein the Saiyan Prince unveiled his new transformation that he learned thanks to training under the God of Destruction Beerus. With his appearance changing to look more like the Super Saiyan 3 form, but keeping a relatively short hairstyle in comparison, it will be interesting to see how the Z Fighter stacks up against the most powerful being in the universe with his new transformation.

What do you think of Cabba's new makeover? Do you think we'll see the Universe 6 Saiyan return in the upcoming Dragon Ball Super movie that is set to release next year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Saiyans.