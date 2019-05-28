Dragon Ball Super’s Dub Quietly Honored One My Hero Academia Star

Dragon Ball Super is making its way through its English dub week after week, and Toonami fans have yet to miss a beat. Thanks to the dub cast, fans have been able to check out a new angle on the Tournament of Power, and standouts like Kale quickly gained praise for their performance. Now, it is Cabba who has come into focus, and it isn’t just because of his Super Saiyan 2 debut.

No, his spotlight has so much to do with My Hero Academia, and fans admit they were surprised by the connection.

Recently, Dragon Ball Super released its newest dub episode, and it was there Cabba went head-to-head against Freeza. The famous villain decided to take out his rage against Saiyans on the boy, but Cabba did not go out easily. In fact, the hero doubled down his assault against Freeza, but his dub performance was hard to separate from a certain Bakugo Katsuki.

Freeza eliminates Cabba. Karma hits Freeza just 10 episodes later! pic.twitter.com/sPNPedaRer — Dragon Ball Hype. (@DbsHype) May 26, 2019

As you can see above, the recent episode saw Cabba fly into a rage, and it was there the Saiyan tapped into the UA Academy student. His screams of rage sounded exactly like Bakugo in the dub, and the reveal finally made fans realize the voice actors for the My Hero Academia lead takes care of Cabba too. Clifford Chapin is the man responsible for both of the characters’ English dubs, so audiences were pleasantly surprised when Cabba leaned into his Pro Hero counterpart during his showdown with Freeza this past weekend.

