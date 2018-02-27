‘Dragon Ball’ Fan-Art Imagines SSJ3 Cabba

Dragon Ball Super greatly expanded the lore of the Dragon Ball world when the series added the idea of 11 other universes that are existing at the same time, and the one Goku and company are a part of is the seventh one.

The tip of this iceberg came into play when Goku and Vegeta learned of a new planet of Saiyans in Universe 6, one of which Cabba, would look even cooler if he had gone Super Saiyan 3.

Twitter user @nanidrive shared this detailed sketch of Cabba who has gone Super Saiyan 3 (as well as sharing a sketch of Kale in the same fashion), and although some fans don’t approve of the skinnier designs for the new Saiyans it’s hard to deny that Cabba looks slick in this form.

Cabba made a major impression on fans as well, eventually becoming Vegeta’s “student” begrudgingly, and even pushed Vegeta forward when his universe was erased during the Tournament of Power.

