Dragon Ball: Why Frieza Would Be a Perfect God of Destruction

Dragon Ball Super has established Black Frieza as the current strongest warrior in Universe 7, and that would make a perfect fast track to making the villain the next God of Destruction! Frieza has been one of Dragon Ball's most interesting villains as while he was initially introduced as a powerful space tyrant, the character has been brought back multiple times throughout both canonical and non-canonical releases in the franchise. It's not hard to see why either as Frieza is one of the most popular characters in the long running action franchise as a whole, and could be one of the key figures in the future.

When we last saw Frieza in action, he suddenly appeared at the end of the Granolah the Survivor arc with a brand new form that brought him to godly new levels of power. This new Black Frieza form (brought on by ten years of training within the Hyperbolic Time Chamber) easily overpowered Goku and Vegeta's current levels, and was confirmed to be the strongest warrior in Universe 7. With Beerus teasing Goku about potentially becoming a new God of Destruction, the series has opened up the path to even Frieza taking over the role someday.

(Photo: Shueisha)

DBS: Black Frieza as God of Destruction?

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 101 sees Goku addressing Black Frieza's new level of power, and Beerus reveals that he'd nominate Goku as the new God of Destruction once Goku is stronger than Beerus himself. If that's the only requirement (outside of personality), than Frieza would be on a faster track into this role. In Beerus' training of Vegeta in the use of Hakai and God of Destruction power specifically, we learn that a God of Destruction only thinks of destruction itself. It's an inherently villainous kind of role as this deity needs to destroy and cull for the better of the universe.

When you think about it, Frieza already kind of does that. Though his goals are fueled by strong prejudices, he's also proven to put his universe's well being above his own. He's learning from his losses and made himself stronger when necessary, and wouldn't think twice about eliminating planets for his own view of the universe. Now it wouldn't be a great idea to give him so much power in such a role as it'd be trouble for Goku and the others, but he would fit the role like a glove. Nothing saying a God of Destruction has to be a good guy.

