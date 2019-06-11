Dragon Ball Super Confirms New Chapter Release Date

Are you ready to dive into more Dragon Ball Super mayhem? The series may have shut the door on its anime, but the series is living on through print. These days, the Dragon Ball Super manga is going on strong, and fans know when the series will pass on its next update.

So, it’s time to get out your calendars! The manga will return at the end of June.

Recently, Shueisha posted a promo hyping its next V-Jump release. It was there fans learned the magazine will hit shelves on June 21 and feature the next installment of Dragon Ball Super.

At this time, there are no details on what this new chapter will dive into, but fans expect to it stay close to the manga’s last chapter. Dragon Ball Super is deep into the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc, and the series’ most recent chapter honed in on its villain Moro.

After escaping prison, Moro went on a rampage throughout Universe 7 to collect power, and he hit up New Namek for its Dragon Balls. Moro powered up recently after making his wishes on the relics before running off. Now, Goku and Vegeta have set off to rematch the baddie, but they will have a big assist this time.

Yes, Mr. Buu is awake now, and he is determined to take down Moro. The hero has swapped places with the Grand Supreme Kai who he absorbed so long ago. With the deity working alongside the Saiyans, the fate of Universe 7 rests on Goku being able to stop Moro, and fans are eager to see where this new chapter of Dragon Ball Super will take the team this month.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.