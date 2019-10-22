Dragon Ball Super Kicks Off Piccolo’s Best Fight Yet

Dragon Ball Super’s Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc has tested Goku and Vegeta far more than any arc in the series thus far. Although the Tournament of Power provided several strong opponents, Planet Eater Moro has been a much more difficult opponent to defeat. It’s the same for the rest of the escaped prisoners, who are beginning to test the remaining Earth defenders in very much the same way that Goku and Vegeta were. Now that they have arrived on Earth, Piccolo has been thrown into the fray in a pretty intense fashion.

With OG73-1, a powerful new killing android, having the ability to copy every one of Piccolo’s move, it’s almost as if Piccolo has begun fighting himself. While he’s trained to defeat himself in the past, it’s another thing altogether to fight a new enemy with the same skills turned all the way up to eleven.

After the criminals arrive on Dende’s look out, Piccolo is taken by surprise as 73 manages to copy Piccolo’s powers by grabbing him by the neck. Soon after he unleashes a powerful Special Beam Cannon without taking much time to charge. Piccolo manages to dodge this, but 73 stretches his arms in very much the same way Piccolo does to punch Jaco off the lookout.

Chasing after Jaco, Piccolo and 73’s battle heads to the ground as Jaco reveals every one of 73’s abilities are just as strong as Piccolo would have used them. The two begin to use similar moves against one another, and Piccolo can’t quite get the upper hand no matter what he tries. 73 has infinite stamina as well like Android 17 and 18, so Piccolo can’t quite wear him down either. There’s the hope that he’ll outlast the 30 minutes 73 is able to copy Piccolo’s power for, but even he realizes he won’t be able to hold out.

Piccolo is nearly overwhelmed when the two of them fire Special Beam Cannons at one another, but luckily Gohan is able to save him before Piccolo falls. Now hopefully Gohan will be able to protect Piccolo in the same way Piccolo used to do for him, and it’ll be a good test to see if he can surpass a fighter using all of Piccolo’s moves.

