New Dragon Ball Super and Boruto Chapters are Now Available for Free

✖

New chapters of Dragon Ball Super and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations are now available to read completely for free! Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine's new weekly releases are often the major draw for manga fans each Sunday, but it's a completely different world this month as not only did we get new chapters from that magazine but we also got some new chapters from the monthly releases of Shueisha's V-Jump magazine as well. This means that after a long month long wait, we finally got to see new chapters of two highly anticipated releases.

And these releases are available to read completely for free! Just like the weekly offerings from Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, you can currently find both Dragon Ball Super Chapter 73 and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 59 available for free through Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library here. You can also find the previous chapter for each series for free as well, but will need a subscription to unlock anything beyond the two most recent releases.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 73 of Dragon Ball Super continues the Granolah the Survivor arc as Goku has kicked off his fight against the titular fighter. Goku and Vegeta have come to Planet Cereal after being tricked by the Heeters, and now find themselves facing off against someone who had wished themselves to become the strongest in the universe. Naturally, Goku and Vegeta aren't going to take this sitting down as Granolah vows to eliminate them in order to finally get revenge for the death of his people.

Chapter 59 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is a little less cut and dry than that as the series is now making its first steps into a brand new arc. The series has now established Code (and a powerful and mysterious new ally named Eida) as the main villain of the series going forward, and Kawaki and the others are struggling as to how they can keep up now that both Naruto and Sasuke have essentially been taken out of the equation for the stronger fights to come.

Each of these chapters plays a crucial role in both stories, and it will unfortunately be a month before the next chapters hit so now is the best time to catch up with the entire series' run if you have yet to do so! But what do you think? Are you keeping up with both Dragon Ball Super and Boruto's manga runs? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!