Dragon Ball Super Teases Granolah’s Big New Challenge

Dragon Ball Super is setting up the next major challenge Granolah will have to overcome with an early preview of the next chapter of the manga! The Granolah the Survivor arc is reaching a new phase as it has kicked off the fight between Granolah and Gas with the newest chapter of the series, but making things even more interesting was the confirmation that there are plans in place to bring the arc to an end before the year is over. That means the fight against the Heeters could end with any new chapter of the series, so now fans will really have to pay attention.

The newest chapter of the series kicked off the next phase of the fight between Granolah and Gas as it seemed like Granolah had figured out what he needed to do in order to actually defeat Gas, who has now become the strongest in the universe. In an early look at Chapter 80 of the series (as broken down by @Herms98 on Twitter), it’s teased that Granolah’s plan is much easier said than done as he’ll need to quickly defeat Gas before the Heeter can adjust to all of the new powers he had acquired from the Dragon Balls.

https://twitter.com/Herms98/status/1481795212817027073?s=20

While the final moments of Chapter 79 saw Granolah get an edge over Gas as he started to use the kinds of techniques that Gas was not yet used to. He was managing to catch Gas by surprise as he’s been the strongest for longer, but it seems that the first pages of Chapter 80 are already flipping the tables. Gas is quickly catching on to all of Granolah’s techniques, and now Vegeta’s worried over the fact that if Granolah continues to take as long as he has, Gas will bridge the gap and figure out the techniques.

This means Granolah will lose his edge over Gas, and there’s a chance that Gas will quickly overcome. Given that Granolah is currently the only one who’s capable of still being in the fight against Gas, he has to be the one to save the day. Vegeta said it as much when he gave the last Senzu Bean to him, and with the arc winding down with each new chapter, it definitely makes one wonder whether or not Granolah can really pull it off.

What do you think? Are you curious to see whether or not Granolah can defeat Gas? If so, how do you think he’s going to pull it off? What do you think the Heeters are really planning? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!