Dragon Ball Super Cliffhanger Surprises With Vegeta’s Last-Minute Switch

The Prince of the Saiyans has grown a lot since he was first introduced in Dragon Ball Z, originally seeking to destroy the Earth and try to overtake Frieza as the ruler of the universe, with Vegeta finding a home and settling down with Bulma, Trunks, and Bulla. With the latest arc of Dragon Ball Super seeing Vegeta utilize a newfound power in Ultra Ego in order to stand a chance against the “strongest being in the universe,” it seems that troubled times can yield unexpected allies as the Saiyan Prince takes a surprising turn in the latest chapter’s finale.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super’s manga, Chapter 78, you might want to steer clear as we’ll be diving into spoiler territory.

The Heeters have been able to get their wish granted by the Eternal Dragon on the Planet Cereal, wishing for Gas to become the most powerful being in the universe, taking the title from Granolah. With the smallest member of the Heeters now their largest figure, Gas wastes little time in terms of nearly killing Granolah by using his newfound powers to skewer the bounty hunter with an energy fork. As Goku tries to take down this new threat, Vegeta is on a different mission, wherein he is set to claim the senzu bean he left in his armor.

Coming across a severely wounded Granolah, Vegeta decides to feed the Senzu Bean to his former enemy, demanding that the Cerealian finish the fight:

“Now eat the freaking bean and rejoin the fight! Your revenge must be satisfied no? So settle this grudge with your own strength.”

With the truth being revealed that Granolah and his mother were originally saved by Goku’s father, Bardock, the bounty hunter has realized that the true enemy is the Heeters, and while he might still be far behind Gas’ power level, the trio of warriors might be a worthy enough threat to take down their new opponent.

What did you think of Vegeta’s surprising final move in this latest chapter? Do you the Saiyan and Cerealian team can defeat Gas? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z Fighters.