Dragon Ball Super: Who Will Defeat Gas?

Dragon Ball Super has kicked off the final fight with Gas in the newest chapter of the series, so who will ultimately be the one to defeat and deal the final blow to Gas? The Granolah the Survivor arc will be coming to an end before the end of the year, and the new arc is scheduled to begin this year as well. That means each new chapter is that much more critical as the newest chapter of the series has kicked off the final climax of the fight between Goku, Vegeta, and Gas? As the final moments draw near, there are still many questions.

The newest chapter of Dragon Ball Super has brought Goku and Vegeta back to their full health and power for the first real time against Gas. Now that Gas has adjusted to his new level of power, and both Goku and Vegeta now have a better idea of what the Heeter is capable of. This means they'll have an edge with their respective Ultra forms, so it's like the start of an official rematch. Now it's just a matter of figuring out which character is going to win. Maybe it's neither Goku or Vegeta, and there's still one more twist coming?

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 84 of Dragon Ball Super has kicked off the final fight with Gas as Ultra Instinct Goku and Ultra Ego Vegeta try to deal any kind of real damage to Gas in his full power state. The two of them are still having trouble despite being at a new peak, so now it's become a little more unclear as to whether or not they can actually pull this off. There's a chance that the both of them will unlock a more powerful version of their Ultra forms, but maybe this will all serve to further weaken Gas so that the Granolah will come in and save the day.

Granolah has been notably missing from the action as Goku and Vegeta are now taking the central role against Gas, and there was a surprising lack of status update since we had seen him last. He was bloodied, blind and defeated the last time we got to see Granolah in action, but if Monaito healed Goku and Vegeta within a short time then Granolah's return to action isn't completely off the table. It's his story, the arc is named after him, and all three fighters working together would help further close the ties between the past and the future.

