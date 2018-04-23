‘Dragon Ball’ Gets Some Super Impressive Comic Makeovers

Dragon Ball Super might have ended its Japanese and English Sub run, but that doesn’t mean the effects of that finale have faded. Indeed, sine the Tournament of Power and “Universal Survival Arc” came to a close last month (at the time of writing this), we’ve seen a substantial uptick in the amount of Dragon Ball fan art that has hit the Interwebs.

In honor of Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War in theaters this week, we have a new gallery of artwork that offers a very special take on Dragon Ball Super that Marvel fans will surely love! The artwork is by “Nesquik28” over at DeviantART, and basically imagines what the characters of Dragon Ball Super would look like, if they existed in the US comic book industry, instead of Akira Toriyama’s manga.

Check the lineup of images in the gallery, below:

Mastered Ultra Instinct Goku

This image of Mastered Ultra Instinct Goku truly captures the Saiyan Warrior’s heroic rise to power in the Tournament of Power Finale.

Super Saiyan Goku

It’s the classic, but it definitely looks like a classic comic book hero power moment in this pic!

Jiren

This image of Jiren nails the fine line between the enigmatic Universe 11 warrior’s status, which straddled the hero/villain line for most of the ToP.

Hit

Universe 6’s top fighter/assassin looks ten times more badass in his American comic book form. Like an X-Men villain in the Dragon Ball Universe!

Bardock

This image is an homage to Goku’s daddy, Bardock. Entitled “Sacrifice”, the piece is meant to convey the hard life of Bardock, which created the epic legacy of Son Goku!

Majin Vegeta

For a nice throwback to the Dragon Ball Z days, check out this print of Vegeta in his corrupted “Majin” form!

Majin Uub

And finally, the one print that probably wasn’t worth the effort – but is nonetheless cool – is this pic of “Uub,” the human reincarnate of Majin Buu, who was last seen in that famous final epilogue flash-forward in the Dragon Ball Z finale.

What do you think of these comic book-style Dragon Ball character images? Let us know in the comments, and be sure to check out more of Nesquik28’s work HERE (including some new My Hero Academia art!).

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonamiprogramming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.