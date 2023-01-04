Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Goes Ultra Instinct With Goku

While Dragon Ball Super has given fans transformations such as Super Saiyan God, Super Saiyan Blue, Black Frieza, and Ultra Ego, perhaps the most popular of the bunch is the form known as Ultra Instinct. Learned by Goku in his time fighting for Universe Seven in the Tournament of Power, the Z-Fighter has been able to learn new sides of the transformation in both the Moro and the Granolah The Survivor Arcs. Now, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to bring Goku's current ultimate form to life.

At this point, it seems as though there are more forms to Ultra Instinct than there are Super Saiyan levels, as Goku has managed to evolve the technique originally only for the gods, making the form work closer to his personality following his initial fight against Jiren. During the Moro Arc, Goku discovered a new form of Ultra Instinct following the death of his angelic trainer known as Merus, a rogue angel that became a part of the Galaxy Patrol while relinquishing his status to do so. During the Granolah Arc, Goku was able to learn a new form of Ultra Instinct after learning more about his father Bardock, incorporating his own personality into the mythical transformation.

Cosplay Instinct

Instagram Cosplayer Edoardo Volpi shared a life-life take on Son Goku and his most powerful transformation to date, which has only continued to evolve throughout Dragon Ball Super but has surprisingly yet to make an appearance in the Shonen sequel's films to date:

It might be some time before we see the return of Ultra Instinct in either the anime or the manga, as Dragon Ball Super's anime is still missing in action following the arrival of last year's Super Hero and the Shonen manga series is focusing on teenage Goten and Trunks rather than Goku and Vegeta. Needless to say, when Son Goku is back in the driver's seat, he's going to have to do some serious training as his Ultra Instinct wasn't nearly enough to stand a chance against Black Frieza at the tail end of the previous arc.

Do you think Goku will eventually learn a transformation that surpasses Ultra Instinct? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Z-Fighters.